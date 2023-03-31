Farmer Finishers: Somber School News, Montana Tax Rebate, & Flakes Trip 2024

So many things to cover this week in Farmer Finishers.

The tragedy in Nashville touched us all and as school district 2 was narrowing its list of Superintendent candidates down to three, we were wondering if any of them would make school security a priority. So far in the interviews, it's only been briefly touched upon. Why is there so much hesitation to address this issue? The public deserves to know.

The other school issue this week that gained a lot of traction was Lockwood High School not paying special recognition to its Valedictorian and Salutatorian winners this year. Not awarding individual academic success and yet recognizing athletic accomplishments is a slap in the face to everyone who supported that new school. The Fakes are on it and so are the people in Lockwood. They still have time to do the right thing and we really hope they change their policy.

Good news for all of you out there that are expecting the tax rebate from Montana, they hope to have those out by June so that could mean up to $3,500 per family if you both work and own a home. That would really come in handy if you are thinking about the Flakes trip this year.

We still have room for about 15 couples so don't wait too long. By the way, there will be a little get-together Saturday at the Powderhorn from 2 - 4 pm in case you want info or want to talk to people who went last year. Time to reminisce and share good-time memories...

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya here at 5 am on Monday.