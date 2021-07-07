Stop Stealing Signs in Hyalite Canyon

This ordeal has been a big issue for the Custer Gallatin National Forest and we can understand why.

KBZK is reporting that several signs totaling thousands of dollars have been stolen from the Hyalite Canyon area and it's become a pretty big issue for the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service.

By the way, we are talking about small signs either. According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, they are missing signs big and small. Most prominently, the Lick Creek trailhead sign has been missing for a bit and signs marking multiple trail junctions are gone as well.

Friends of Hyalite via Facebook

What this does is cause the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service to spend more money every year to get new signs and install them at these trailheads or at the missing points and that can cut into a budget.

Sign stealing can range from young adults to people who want a memento of their trip but the problem is they are ruining the experience for everyone that follows. Locals might know where certain trailheads are and where they start but during these busy months of the summer season, when Hyalite Canyon is slammed with tourists, many folks don't know where to go and which trailheads are which.

So in the near future if you see someone stealing a sign anywhere in Montana please stop them or report them because this is a real issue.

If you know where to find the signs or know any information, please contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

For more details, check out KBZK.