The Farmer Talks Potato Chips

I was asking Mark this morning what his favorite chip was. I started to think about all the chips available now and it's hard for me to narrow it down. I'm a big fan of all of them basically except for the jalapeno flavored ones. The new cheese-its chips are really good. I really use to like the wafers that were filled with sharp cheddar cheese but I can't find them anymore. The barbecue twisted Fritos are good too. If I'm going to use a spreadable cheese I like the vegetable flavored wheat thins. If I had to pick a potato chip I think my favorite is the wavy sour cream and ranch. But here's the farmer in me: you can hardly give potatoes away right now and they get $4 for a bag of chips. Go figure. We're addicted and can't just eat one. See ya tomorrow at 5.