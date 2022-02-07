I'm back from Mexico and I am peeling. I only forgot to wear sunscreen once, but that was enough to make sure that I didn't forget it a second time.

Folks are asking how our week was, so I thought I'd post a few pictures and tell you about my week.

Arriving at Secrets Akumal Mexico

We arrived at Secrets Akumal Mexico and were escorted to our own, private check-in area. They spelled it wrong, but the sentiment was right. So I had some champagne and was escorted to my room with the swim-up pool.

The first night was the Beatles show outside by one of the pools for a little music with our buffet. In fact, there were a lot more outdoor gatherings than they had last year when COVID-19 had first hit.

Food, Drinks, and Laughs Had on the Breakfast Flakes Trip 2022

Each morning the fellas would gather outside the twenty-four-hour-a-day coffee joint for some caffeine and lies.

New this year was the plastic gloves that you were given at every meal where you would be serving up your own food. And yes, there was much inappropriate humor that came with these that won't be discussed here.

For lunch, you didn't have to leave the pool. You could get a pizza made there. And hot dogs and hamburgers could also be delivered to you. "No. I've never heard it called a cheeseburger in Paradise before". You could also get ice cream.

Shots were plentiful and a nice addition to a steady diet of mixed drinks. I had a "Scooby Snack", a "Mini Beer", and some sort of "Something in the Grass".

In the future, instead of playing "Left, Right, Center", I will just hand Deb Brumfield my three dollars and go back to the beach.

But another great week is in the books. And I always say that for me, a week is enough.

I'm always glad to be back here in the 406.