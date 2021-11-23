This Luxury Resort Was Named Montana’s Newest Must-See Attraction

We recently told you about Montana's first ultra-luxury 5-star resort. Montage Big Sky. There's literally no other place like it in the state. The resort is located in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and will open to the public on December 15.

If you're hoping to book a stay, good luck. Montage Big Sky is already fully booked ahead of its opening.

Now, Montage Big Sky is getting some national attention. MSN.com recently came out with a list of every state's brand new attractions worth visiting, and Montage Big Sky was the choice for Montana. Here's what MSN had to say about Montage Big Sky.

With several restaurants, a huge spa and outdoor pools surrounded by forest and mountain scenery, it will be an ultra-luxurious base for winter sports enthusiasts, who have direct access to the area’s trails in winter.

While it does sound nice, all of that luxury comes at a steep cost. We spoke to a representative of Montage Big Sky and were told that the cheapest room available outside of peak season will cost you around $1,500 per night. However, you're guaranteed to be treated like royalty if you can afford it.

Montage Big Sky is unlike any other resort in Montana and will be the first of its kind once it opens. The resort will feature a hotel with 150 guestrooms and will also include 39 private residences with ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort. Hotels rooms are available in three categories: Resort, Vista, and Peak.

More amenities are planned for guests in the future. A golf simulator and hockey simulator are currently under construction and are expected to open in February 2022. To read more about all that Montage Big Sky has to offer, click here.

