Win or Lose, Tom Brady Will Be in Montana After Super Bowl

I don't think we will hear any of the announcers say, "Here is Montana's own Tom Brady" when he's announced on the upcoming Superbowl LV broadcast, but it is a sure bet that Tom and his family will be back in the Treasure State shortly after the season ends.

While I have noticed many residents of the Billings area jumping on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon because quarterback Josh Allen played at the University of Wyoming, I haven't heard of fans getting behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because their quarterback is a resident of Montana. At least part-time.

If you follow Tom Brady or his wife Gisele Bundchen on social media, you'll see dozens of photos and videos from around Big Sky, where Tom is reported to have a residence in the Yellowstone Club.

In the Instagram video below, Tom is seen on a Big Sky, Montana golf course on July 4, 2017:

A year later on July 4, 2018, Tom Brady went viral with a video he posted of a video of a wild bear he encountered while in Montana. Following the last Superbowl winning season for Tom Brady in 2019, here's a video that appears to be on the slopes at Big Sky:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)



According to a story from CBS Boston's Michael Hurley, when Tom Brady was the quarterback for the New England Patriots, he would regularly fly his receivers out to work on plays at his Montana cabin.

Obviously, many quarterbacks put in work with their receivers during the offseason. But considering the location of this work, it’s just a fascinating concept, the idea that if you want to be a successful receiver in Tom Brady’s offense, you’ll have to make the occasional trip to the woods of Montana to catch passes from the quarterback in between ski sessions on the luscious fresh powder of Big Sky Country.

Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a photo doing yoga with their dogs in August 2020, in what appears to be Big Sky, but there's no location attached to the image:

View this post on Instagram



An article in the U.K.'s Daily Mail listed Tom Brady, along with Bill Gates and Justin Timberlake, as some of the exclusive members of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.