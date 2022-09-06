Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings

So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown.

I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.

East Fork Ranch Lewistown, Montana Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

When I got to Lewistown I was looking for a place where we could eat and found a Mexican restaurant on Main Street called the El Rancho Al Grande. Wow, what a surprise. I have had Mexican food all over the place and this, I think, is some of the best I've ever had.

Mexican Food in Montana Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Do yourself a favor and take a drive there someday and make it the point of the trip to eat there. Next time my daughter Maddy and her husband come to visit we are definitely going again.

Lewistown is such a great example of Americana. Coming down the hill is like a Norman Rockwell painting, it's what a small town is supposed to be like. Things are so much slower there and it's easy to feel at home. It's close to the bigger towns, Great Falls, and Billings, but yet far away enough to feel immune from all of the bullcrap that drives us all crazy.

Maybe someday if the lottery would ever come through for me... but until then it's fun to dream.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.