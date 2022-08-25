It's your loan, you pay it.

$500 billion in loan forgiveness. What in the hell is this "forgiveness" bull crap? When you pay your credit card are you paying your forgiveness or your bill? It's your bill just like a loan.

The word forgiveness sounds so compassionate, doesn't it? Well, I'm not forgiving you people who voted for this incompetent boob.

Student Loan Borrowers Celebrate President Biden Cancelling Student Debt And Fight To Start The Fight To Cancel The Next Round Getty Images for We the 45m loading...

He just signed a bill to hire 87,000 IRS agents to go after the money that Americans may owe the federal government. But 43 million people owe the federal government $1.6 trillion and they get a free pass?

I hope and pray someone in congress has a set big enough to go after this man and stop this unconstitutional act.

The President doesn't have the authority to appropriate funds. That power is in the hands of congress unless it's some type of war emergency or disaster. The disaster here is this man who is a crook and is bankrupting America with all the rest of them.

President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House Getty Images loading...

Do you think another $500 billion in the economy will add to inflation? They're going to spend that extra money in their pockets now. If these people who make up to $125,000 as an individual or $250,000 as a couple can't pay the minimum, you're bigger idiots than he is.

I'm sorry but this type of behavior in Washington is destroying America daily. For those of you who are glad to get it, you better save some of it because one of those new 87,000 IRS agents might knock on your door and want the $2,500 in taxes you'll owe on that little perk.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m. ...maybe

