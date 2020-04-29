Country hitmaker Matt Stell is prepping for a special live performance on Facebook on Thursday (April 30). The "Prayed for You" chart-topper will begin a free show at 6:30PM ET (5:30PM CT) and include originals in his set as he chats back and forth with fans and friends, giving everyone a needed respite from a socially distant lifestyle.

Stell became one of country music's hottest newcomers in 2019 when "Prayed for You" hit No. 1 for two weeks, making him the only debut artist to top the charts last year. Now, his follow-up "Everywhere But On" is inside the Top 40 and climbing. The sharp, accessible country lyric finds the Arkansas native on the other end of love, taking it in stride. Paul Sikes and Lance Miller helped him write this song from his Everywhere But On EP.

A big year in 2019 and a year full of promise in 2020 come after a half decade spent doing the little things required of a singer and songwriter after moving to Nashville. Stell found a home in Music City in 2014, after turning down a chance to study medicine at Harvard. The former college basketball player signed a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music (Jimmie Allen) before signing to Sony Music Nashville. He's set to tour with Rascal Flatts this summer, with additional solo shows and festival dates coming in between.

Stell's Facebook Live performance comes as a partnership with Taste of Country and Townsquare Media. Set a reminder to watch, as the replay will only be available for a short time.

THIS CONTENT BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE