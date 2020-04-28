These are tickets from 1982 when I took a gal to Missoula to see The Little River Band. You used to be able to just pick a show, buy the tickets and go. Not now.

For a while, I thought my next concert was going to be Aaron Tippin, but that was canceled. My next scheduled show would be Sheryl Crow in Missoula the first weekend in June. But I'm not feeling too optimistic about that show taking place. Or any others for the rest of the year.

And when they do allow concerts, are we sitting six feet apart? I hate this.

Looking at the photo again, I see that they only cost $9.50. I've been to concerts where the beer cost more than that! Must be getting old.