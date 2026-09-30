I will admit that when I was much younger, I thought all cats basically had the same personality. We had farm cats when I was a kid, but they weren't very pet-like, and I don't remember ever having an indoor cat growing up.

Of course, cats have unique personalities just as much as dogs, and our featured adoptable Wet Nose Wednesday Pet this week is a perfect example. His name is Paul Blart, and he's a real character.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Blart is an eight-year-old male, ready for adoption now at YVAS.

Arriving at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray, this curious kitty is a bit on the chunky side, much like his movie mall cop namesake. Paul Blart didn't seem to mind his travel carrier one bit, and after a minute or two, he popped out to explore.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A handsome cat, with a chill personality.

We asked Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator at YVAS, if those old reports of people adopting and doing nefarious things with black cats around Halloween are still a thing, or more like an urban legend.

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Thankfully, it's pretty much not an issue, said Zalenski, with little to no current data or reports to reflect otherwise.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt sweet kitty Paul Blart at no cost.

Someone has sponsored the adoption fee for Paul Blart, which means you can take him into your loving home for FREE.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for being a part of Wet Nose Wednesday. If you are looking for work or for workers, reach out to the staffing pros at Advanced Employment.

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