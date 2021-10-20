One teenager was injured and another teen is in custody following a shooting on Tuesday evening at a park in Yellowstone County.

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter page, the shooting occurred at 6:10 pm MDT on Tuesday evening at Lake Elmo State Park on Rolling Hills Drive in Billings Heights.

BPD says they are investigating the incident that sent a 15-year old to a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound, and currently have a 14-year old male in custody. No details about the condition of the gunshot victim was provided in the social media post.

In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Lt. Wooley said the investigation is ongoing.

No further information about this shooting incident was available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

