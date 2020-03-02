Unanimous Decision: JoJo Wins in Spokane

Last week, we told you about the Billings, Montana 5th grader who is number one in the nation in boxing. Over the weekend 11 year old "JoJo" Martinez came back the winner by unanimous decision.

Her dad Austin Schnizler tells us that JoJo faced off against an opponent at the Roxie Event Center in Spokane that had eight fights under her belt. "JoJo came out and dominated the first two rounds," Schnizler tells us. "She was fatigued during the 3rd round, but she dug deep and finished strong. She won by unanimous decision."

Congrats to "JoJo" and her coach. We understand that this is also the first recorded "w" for Austin's "Grit and Grind" boxing club in Billings.

PRIOR POST FROM FEBRUARY 27, 2020

She's 11 years old, a 5th grader at Big Sky Elementary, and she's number one in her weight class in the entire nation- in boxing. Meet Billings, Montana's "JoJo" Martinez.

She's only been boxing for a little over a year, and she's already taken first place in national tournaments. In 2019 she was voted as the Montana Most Outstanding Boxer of the Year. But that you may have already known. What you may not have known is that she is also one of roughly 350 people that "The Rock"- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson follows on Instagram.

The Billings 5th grader is also teaming up with The Rock on a new project called "Project Rock" that is taking her to New York City coming up on March 24th in NYC.

We caught up with JoJo and her dad Austin Schnizler Thursday morning. Check out the full conversation below. And, if you can make it to Spokane, Washington this weekend- you can check her out in the ring.

