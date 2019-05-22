WATCH LIVE: Trooper Palmer’s Return Press Conference
"We are in the air and on our way to pick up our
@MTHwyPatrol hero Trooper Wade Palmer! #BacktheBlueWeartheGreen #301Strong"
That was the tweet from Attorney General Tim Fox ahead of a Wednesday morning press conference discussing the return of Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.
That press conference takes place Wednesday morning at 1130 AM Mountain time. Click here to watch the press conference LIVE. (Link should also feature the recording once press conference is complete)