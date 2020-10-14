Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Chatot

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a sweet girl name Chatot. She's a 1-year old Border Collie Mix who is waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Chatot:

Chatot just needs someone willing to give her a chance. She’s pretty spooked here at the shelter so she might bark and act tough in her kennel, but once you take her outside she blossoms into the sweetest lovebug! She seems to get along just fine with other dogs and loves people. Chatot will do best in a home with a dedicated person who can provide her a ton of love, reassurance, and a routine.

UPDATE: We got Jax, the 3-year old Pit Bull Terrier Mix adopted! Thanks to you, we've got a 100 percent adoption rate with the animals featured on Wet Nose Wendesday!

