Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Cricket

We're featuring Cricket this week for Wet Nose Wednesday. She's a 10-month old Terrier mix that's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Cricket:

Cricket is a sweet girl, who just needs time to warm up to her people. She will need a secure yard to keep her adventures at bay, and is a little too mouthy with small children.. but she’s still young and has potential to be the dog you raise her to be! She loves to sit in your lap, and follow you around the yard to “help” with yard work.

To find out more about adopting Cricket, or any of the wonderful animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Currently, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is open by appointment only. Call to reserve a time to meet at 406-294-7387.

We've got an update on some of the pets we've had on Wet Nose Wednesday.

The Lab mix named Johnny Bravo found his forever home, only 24 hours after being featured on Wet Nose Wednesday.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Sister kittens Avril and Aviva were featured together on Wet Nose Wednesday, and they both have been adopted.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Adoptions have surged since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some animal shelters across the country having empty cages. According to USA Today, some shelters have a waiting list for available pets. One shelter in Denver has a waiting list of 2,200 people who are wanting to foster dogs and cats waiting to be permanently adopted.