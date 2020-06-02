What Finally Pushed Me to Unfriend People on Facebook
The word "unfriend" came up during this morning's conversation. According to dictionary.com, it means "to remove (a person) from one's list of friends, or contacts on social media."
I thought the word might have been too new to be in there but I was wrong. I don't think their definition is 100% correct either.
Have any of you ever been "unfriended" by someone you dated? I know a couple of gals who did it to me after we quit dating. I didn't know that I was being "unfriended" at the time. I just thought that maybe the new boyfriend didn't want his lady talking to old boyfriends.
As to the unfriending I did this morning, I ditched a couple of "haters." These keyboard warriors and I vote differently. I have several Facebook friends that vote differently than I do, but I keep them as friends because I like to see their take on political issues. But this morning for some reason, I'm just tired of the hate.
Hate is something you control and it's something that I don't care to read about on my social media platforms. After the "unfriending," if I run into these people at a restaurant, I'll still say hello but I just don't care to have it all over my Facebook page.
I'm focusing my hate on things like my golf game. I hate that I can't break 80 when I play. I hate it when I hit a tree. I hate that golf is only 18 holes. I hate that I can't golf in every single month.
I don't hate you or who you voted for.
And finally, hey, country music, somebody should write a song with "unfriend" in it. Alan Jackson had a hit with "WWW.Memory" for crying out loud. "Unfriend" should be no big deal.