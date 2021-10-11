Why Did I Wait So Long to Attend a Bobcat Football Game?

It's been well over twenty years since I last attended a Montana State University Bobcat football game, and after this weekend, I'm kicking myself for not going more often. For my family, it was their first time. My stepdaughter convinced us to buy tickets for the October 9th homecoming game when they first went on sale a couple of months ago and I'm so glad she did because we had a blast.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

We loaded up with team gear and hit the road.

The week prior, we kept a close eye on the somewhat sketchy weather forecast and decided we all needed some new hoodies. Two trips to Scheels later and we were fully clothed in Bobcat gear.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Grilling and chilling at the tailgate party was a blast.

We had planned to leave Billings early enough to make the 90-minute drive in time for the homecoming parade, but early weekend mornings at my house can be a struggle. Hitting the road around 10 am, we drove through rain most of the way to Bozeman and paid $20 for a sweet parking spot right night to the tailgate area. Arriving just before noon.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

I forgot how awesome the energy is at a Montana college game.

Just as kickoff approached, the clouds started to clear and the stands came alive. Flames! Cheerleaders! Horses and flags! Snip-its of crowd pumping songs filling the air. You can only find this kind of energy at a game.

Watching the Cats on TV is one thing. Being in the stands is a totally different experience. As we were driving home, I asked my wife why we haven't done this sooner? It's relatively affordable (compared to an NFL game) and the drive to Bozeman isn't really that bad. We're already looking forward to our next game.