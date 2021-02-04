Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Interested in MSU Bobcat Coaching Job [BREAKING]

Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher says he is definitely interested in the Montana State University Bobcats head coaching position. We spoke with Fisher on Thursday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show, in an exclusive interview with host Aaron Flint.

While he says he is in a good position in life right now, Fisher says "of course" he would be interested in the head coaching job at MSU. He has a cabin at Hebgen Lake, and several friends and family members in Bozeman. But he also says that he misses coaching, and would like the opportunity to get to help mentor young players earlier in their career.

JEFF FISHER: I miss a winning locker room. I miss the sideline. I miss having an influence on young student athletes. (Note- Audio of the conversation about MSU starts around the 15 minute mark)

Fisher coached Montana football greats in the NFL like Tuff Harris, Marc Mariani, and Chase Reynolds. His son played for the University of Montana Grizzlies. He's also close friends with Griz football coach Bobby Hauck.

Speculation began fueling earlier this week after Fisher shared a picture on Twitter as he was getting ready to land in Bozeman, Montana. (h/t to a great write-up by Ryan Nelson from Griz country in Missoula) The fact that he was flying in to Bozeman wasn't a surprise to too many of us, as Fisher has owned a home here for nearly 25 years, has family in the area, and is always out hunting and fishing across the state. The fact that he is now saying that he is interested in the MSU job is definitely a game changer.

By the way, here's a few facts you may not know about Montana’s part-time resident and former NFL coach Jeff Fisher:

Fisher spent 33 years in the NFL, five as a player with the Chicago Bears (including the '85 Super Bowl team with Walter Payton and Jim McMahon), and 27 as an NFL coach, including 17 years as head coach of the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans, and five as head coach of the Saint Louis Rams and then taking the team back to Los Angeles. As a player or coach he’s been on the field for over 500 NFL games - 338 as a head coach. His coaching experience includes assistant and head coach on several teams - the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans, Saint Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Jeff is ranked number 11 for most wins as head coach in the NFL, with more wins than Bill Parcells, Mike Holmgren, Tony Dungy, Joe Gibbs, John Madden, or Jon Gruden.

