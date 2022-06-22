Who Wouldn’t Want To See The PGA Come to Montana?
This would be the perfect summer event not only for those who love golf, but for the whole family.
The US Open for the PGA Tour is happening this weekend in Brookline, Massachusetts, and is the premier golf event in America after the Masters. Whereas the Masters is held in the same place in Augusta, Georgia every year, the US Open moves to new locations each summer.
The US Open has been played all over the United States, with the exception of the Pacific Northwest, where it has only been held rarely. Chamber Bay in Washington hosted the US Open a few years ago, and the reception was very positive. The players loved coming to the Northwest and trying a new venue.
This had me thinking, what if a Montana golf course ever got a chance to host a US Open event for the PGA Tour? Where would it be? What locations would be the best?
Well, I think I have a few ideas. Here are a few courses that would be perfect for the US Open:
- Moonlight Basin at Big Sky—Moonlight Basin is a beautiful golf course with breathtaking views. Plus, this course was host to The Match, featuring NFL Superstars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. It would be a perfect site.
- Rock Creek Cattle Company Golf Course—this particular course resides in Deer Lodge and was once part of one of the most famous ranches in the West. Last year, it was named the best golf course in Montana.
- Polson Bay Golf Course—My hometown course has been host to multiple state golf tournaments for Montana High School. This course can handle many folks golfing and spectating at the same time.
Those are a few courses where I think Montana could potentially host a US Open with the PGA Tour. Having an event like this would not only be a fantastic opportunity to bring in money, but a good chance for aspiring young golfers in Montana to see the pros in our home state.
Just a thought.