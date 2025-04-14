The Most Affordable Public Golf Courses in 7 Montana Cities
Golf can get expensive. A set of fitted clubs, golf shoes, hi-tech moisture-wicking golf shirts, and a few sleeves of golf balls are just the start. Green fees and a cart rental for each round can add thousands to your annual golf budget, not to mention the inevitable food and beverage tab.
Thankfully, golf deals are plentiful in Montana.
We poked around the internet to find the best bargains at public golf courses in seven of Montana's largest communities in 2025. If you're road-tripping around the Treasure State this summer with your sticks in the back, here are some affordable courses to check out.
Billings Cheap Golf
Par 3, with 18 holes of golf for just $23, is the cheapest place to play in Billings. For a course where you'll need your driver, the best bargain in the Billings area is Pryor Creek. 18 holes (of 36) are open to the public for $32 a round.
Bozeman Cheap Golf
Not much is cheap in the Bozeman area, but at Bridger Creek, you can walk 18 for $61 and enjoy some of the best views in the Gallatin Valley.
Missoula Cheap Golf
Larchmont is a good value at $40 for 18, but you'll save even more at Linda Vista in Missoula, where 18 holes is $32 on weekdays, and $35 on the weekend.
Kalispell Cheap Golf
Golf in the Flathead area is expensive. Village Greens in Kalispell appears to be the most affordable course, at $84 for 18 holes. Buffalo Hills is just a dollar more at $85 for 18.
Great Falls Cheap Golf
Hickory Swing is a steal at just $29 for 18 holes. Eagle Falls offers a decent value as well, with rates ranging from $35 to $42, depending on the time and day of the week.
Helena Cheap Golf
The best bargain for 18 holes in the Capitol City is Bill Roberts, at $45 a round.
Butte Cheap Golf
Old Works in Anaconda is a fabulous course that will set you back $115 + cart. For a cheaper option, you can play Highland View in Butte for just $28. Is it comparable to Old Works? No. But it's a fraction of the cost. Why not play both if you're in the area? There's plenty to explore in Butte when you're done with golf for the day.
Most smaller towns in Montana have fun municipal courses with affordable play. Roundup has a 9-hole course and all-you-can-play deals that are a steal. Columbus and Big Timber are a value, and Beaver Creek in Havre is a fun and affordable 9-hole for just $29. You'll find bargains like this across the state.
*Rates mentioned in this article were based on our search for available tee times as of 4/14/25. Your booking results/dates may vary. Most courses offer discount nights and other bargains that make golf in Montana quite affordable.
