Win Ultimate Family BBQ with Spring Home Improvement Show

It's Montana's "Biggest and Best," and Cat Country 102.9 is getting you ready for the Spring Home Improvement Show with a chance to win your family a BBQ feast!

Let's all go! Where to? The Home Improvement Show at the Montana Pavilion, and the Expo Building in Metra Park. It's the 38th annual next weekend: Friday Noon to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm (March 5-7) with over 650 exhibits.

Admission and parking are free, and you will experience the "largest attended Home Show in a five state area," plus your chance to enter for more than $30,000 in prizes.

Before the 38th Spring Home Improvement Show even opens, we're giving away some treats to get you ready, including a chance to qualify for a grand prize from Burnin' The Bone Barbecue.

There are 3 ways for you to instantly win 2 pints of beer from Thirsty Street Brewing Company, courtesy of Newman Restoration, 2 Montana Melt gift cards, and get qualified for the Burnin' The Bone Ultimate BBQ for up to 6 people (includes all the sides and fixin's)

Listen to The Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday for your chance to play and win. Mark and Paul will give you the details how to play after 7am, so make sure you get up early! When you hear the "Let's All Go! Where To? The Home Improvement Show!" sounder, followed by the cue to call, be the correct caller to win. Enter to win below, and we'll select one bonus qualifier before the grand prize drawing with The Breakfast Flakes on March 5, 2021.