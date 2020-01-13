The last time we caught up with our friends from Warriors & Quiet Waters in Bozeman, we heard that they were now adding ice fishing to the agenda.

Warriors & Quiet Waters (WQW), for those who by chance may not be familiar with them, is an incredible organization based in Bozeman, Montana that gets wounded warriors out fly fishing.

AshLee Strong shared a couple great photos over the weekend, and added this:

This week, Warriors & Quiet Waters traded fly fishing on Montana’s rivers for ice fishing on our frozen lakes. Find out how you can get more post-9/11 combat vets on the water. Warriorsandquietwaters.org

UPDATE

Now, the big question we all had is: where did they go fish?

AshLee tells us that five warriors from five different states- Michigan, Texas, Kansas, NC and MT- all got to enjoy some time on Nelson Reservoir near Malta (hopefully they got some time to warm up at the Sleeping Buffalo Hot Springs afterwards).

She also tells us that this is WQW's third ice fishing experience that they've offered up.

Here's some more details:

-WQW’s new Fishing Operations Manager, Jesse LeNeve, led the trip along with Onno Wieringa. -Simms provided a majority of the gear. They have some great cold weather gear. -WQW will have 19 other events throughout 2020. -We had five total "moms" for this FX, with 3 coming all the way from Texas. These individuals are volunteers who cook for the Warriors. -WQW would like to thank the Albus family and Milk River Outfitters for hosting this event.

PRIOR POST

It's an event featuring some of the best restaurants, breweries, and distilleries under the Big Sky. And it's all to benefit a great cause- Warriors & Quiet Waters.

The "Warrior Taste Fest" event benefiting Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation will be held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, MT on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-10pm.

According to their website:

Proceeds from this event will help Warriors and Quiet Waters continue to be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of post-9/11 combat veterans through the experience of fly-fishing.

Click here for more details on the event, and click here to purchase tickets.