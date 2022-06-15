‘Yellowstone’ Pauses to Support Flood-Ravaged National Park

Massive flooding in southern Montana hasn't gone unnoticed by the cast of Yellowstone. The Paramount Network show is currently filming in Montana, but so far, there's no indication they've been affected.

A tweet from the show's official account shows that the cast and crew is thinking about their neighbors. After news a dramatic video showing powerful currents washing away houses or worse, the show tweeted, "Yellowstone National Park is an American treasure and our show's namesake. Please consider joining us in donating to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, who are currently on the ground providing disaster relief and helping with recovery efforts."

Jen Landon and Piper Perabo (Teeter and Summer on Yellowstone) amplified the same message on Instagram with a comment.

On Tuesday (June 14), Yellowstone National Park completed evacuation efforts of all persons visiting or camping at the park. The New York Times and other outlets share that the park will remain closed for about one week, though the most severely damaged sections will not reopen this season.

Two or three inches of weekend rain — combined with melting snow — created a flood that's being described as a once-in-a-thousand-years event. More snow remains in the area, and more rain is expected, so the governor has declared a state of emergency. Taste of Country sister station Cat Country 102.9 shares that the river has crested near Billings, Mont.

Most recently, filming for Yellowstone was thought to be taking place in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, areas not hit as heavily as southern Montana.

