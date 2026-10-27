Billings drivers have three primary access points to the top of the northern Rims: Airport Road in the Heights, N 27th St downtown, and Zimmerman Trail on the West End. And one of those roads, Zimmerman Trail, will be closed for most of November.

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Credit: Gary Tognoni, Getty Images/iStockphoto Rimrock Views

Thousands of commuters utilize Zimmerman Trail.

On average, more than 13,000 vehicles access Zimmerman Trail each day. That's a significant amount of traffic that will need to take alternate routes from 8:30 AM on November 9th through November 30th.

The City of Billings Public Works Department shared a post last week, explaining the reason for the closure: contractors will be completing rock underpinning work above the roadway.

Roundabout at Zimmerman Trail and Hwy 3/Airport Road - Michael Foth, TSM Roundabout at Zimmerman Trail and Hwy 3/Airport Road - Michael Foth, TSM

The work is essential to help prevent boulders from crashing onto the steep, winding road that leads from Rimrock Road to Airport Road/Highway 3.

Zimmerman Trail - Michael Foth, TSM Zimmerman Trail - Michael Foth, TSM

A necessary inconvenience.

For those 13,000+ daily commuters who use Zimmerman Trail to get from the West End to the Heights (or vice versa) each day, the closure will certainly add time to their trip.

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Rimrock Road and Poly Drive will likely pick up a majority of the traffic that typically uses Zimmerman Trail, and some residents in the area have raised concerns about the extra vehicles flowing through several school zones.

Another West End road construction project is underway.

Last week, construction began on a new "compact" roundabout at 36th St W. and Monad Road. The intersection is currently closed and will remain closed until late November or early December, depending on weather.

While 36th St W is not as busy as 32nd St W, it does experience some heavy traffic at times. City traffic planners say, "A roundabout is a better fit for the current traffic volume at this intersection and can help keep traffic moving safely and smoothly as Billings grows."

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