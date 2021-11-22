26 Intriguing Montana Books That Make Great Gifts

Thoughtful gift-giving is tough. Whether you're shopping for loved ones who live here in Montana or elsewhere, they are sure to appreciate any of these wonderful books. We've included something for the person who loves to read fiction, for the historian, and those who just love nature and views of the most gorgeous state in the nation. And these aren't just for the holidays, these make perfect gifts for any special occasion.

Our fave? Definitely the signed copy of "Maid" by Missoula resident Stephanie Land. You can find most of these books at Fact & Fiction, 220 North Higgins, The Book Exchange, 2335 Brooks, or the Bookstore at the U of M, on campus.