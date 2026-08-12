Over the years, we've featured hundreds of adoptable dogs from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on our weekly Wet Nose Wednesday segment. Many of the dogs have somewhat wacky names, bestowed upon them by staff and volunteers at YVAS.

Our highlighted pet this week has a normal dog name.

Meet Shadow, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. This sweet pup was surrendered to the shelter on August 3, which means she's now been awaiting adoption much longer than the YVAS average; most dogs find new homes in just a few days.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Like many younger Labs, Shadow is quite energetic.

Her former human(s) were unable to give her the training and attention she deserves. Derek Wulf, Human Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said Shadow responds well to treat-motivated instruction, and with a bit of consistency, she should transform into a well-behaved companion fairly easily.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Shadow loves other dogs and people.

Labs are usually lovers, and Shadow checks that box. She loves adults and kids and is eager to please. She's been getting along well with other dogs at the shelter, said Wulf. However, Shadow might be a cat chaser and would probably enjoy chasing chickens too. Something to remember if you have other critters at your house.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Kitten Yoga and Cake?

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has two fun events coming up on Friday, August 14. They're hosting the final Kitten Yoga of the season, and it's Community Day at Nothing Bundt Cakes on Friday.

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Purchase any cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a portion of the proceeds will go straight to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Find out more about both promotions on the YVAS Facebook page or website.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings Area.

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Dogs + Fall Outfits = Pure Joy Who doesn't love "crunching" through fallen leaves? These perfectly dressed pups are ready for their autumn adventures, whether it's chasing falling leaves at the park or embracing hygge. Check out their flannels and 'fits and be prepared to smile as big as a jack-o-lantern! Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton