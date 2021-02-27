Just after 12 noon today (Saturday 2/27), Montana Highway Patrol reported a "pileup crash" on I-90 Westbound between milemarker 450 and 455, according to the @MTHwyPatrol Twitter page.

Get our free mobile app

Dramatic photos showing "approximately 30 vehicles" involved in the crash have been shared on the Montana Highway Patrol Instagram page, where MHP reports no fatalities, but there were two people who had critical injuries.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol Twitter post, they suspect ice on the Yellowstone River bridge may have been the cause for the pileup that shut down I-90 westbound at the I-94 interchange near Johnson Lane.

The last two vehicles were being removed from the scene on I-90 at 2:13pm, according to MHP, but as of this story, that portion of I-90 westbound at I-94 remains closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State