Every week throughout the 2025-2026 school year, we've recognized a stand-out student from the Billings area. This week, the spotlight shines on Nethanel Keener, a Senior at Billings Central.

Last Week's MVP: Resilient Skyview Player Recognized As Most Valuable Pupil

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Nethanel is a very honest, kind, and determined young man who entered the world early. He was born prematurely, starting life out as a 2.3lb (1 kilo) baby. Keener has overcome many obstacles in his early life.

Photo by Ian Flores on Unsplash Photo by Ian Flores on Unsplash

Nethanel is an amazing gymnast.

As he progressed into an active child, he was enrolled in the Mom and Me gymnastics program at 18 months. Nethanel has traveled all over the US competing in the USAG developmental program.

Between his Freshman and Sophomore year, Nethanel took 1st in Highbar and 9th Overall in his level in the USAG Western National Gymnastics Championship.

Lintao Zhang, Getty Images Lintao Zhang, Getty Images

A broken back didn't stop Keener.

During his Sophomore year, he had a huge setback after fracturing his back while pole vaulting. He took a step back, continuing to train but not competing on all the apparatus until his Senior year, in which he competed on all six at the State Meet here in Billings.

Nethanel is a gymnastics instructor and a role model for the younger team boys, leading by encouragement and example.

Thapana Onphalai Thapana Onphalai

Nethanel volunteers his time in the community and has maintained a 4.0 throughout his Junior High and High School years. He is involved in many clubs at Billings Central, part of Orchestra and the National Honor Society.

Nethanel will be attending Montana Tech in the fall, majoring in Cybersecurity and Network Administration. Nethanel is a very hard-working young man with unwavering values, and he is a servant to those around him.

If you would like to nominate a Billings-area student, please do so HERE.

Last chance to enter! We'll select one more MVP this season before the $1,000 grand prize drawing. Thank you to our partners at Gerstner Adam Law. Got into an accident or workplace injury? They'll fight for you at Gerstner Adam Law.

20 Nostalgic Field Day Memories You Had Forgotten Until Now If you’re a Generation X or Millennial like me, chances are Field Day was one of those school events you either counted down the days for or secretly hoped would get rained out. For some of us, it was the Olympics of elementary school. For others, it was a full day of trying not to get picked last for relay teams.

I actually have some really fun memories from Field Day. There were races, games, popsicles, and that feeling that summer break was practically standing around the corner waiting for us.

Sure, there was a little sweat, some healthy competition, and maybe a bruised ego after getting absolutely smoked in a three-legged race, but it built character... right?

And just like gym class, our teachers really did their best to make it fun and give us memories that stuck. Mission accomplished. This is all in good fun, of course, and hopefully future generations get to experience the joy of sprinting across a field with an egg balanced on a spoon and acting like the fate of the world depends on it.

Gallery Credit: Ashley Sollars