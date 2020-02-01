45 Guns in 45 Days Winner list!!!

The 45 Guns in 45 Days raffle is back in action! Ticket sales go to a fun cause right here in the Magic City.

Money raised will help BALB with its operating funds for the upcoming season. Only 4,000 tickets are sold and they give you a shot at winning some pretty sweet hardware: rifles, shotguns, handguns and an amazing grand prize that is worth $5,000.

Winners will be announced each weekday at approximately 8:10 a.m. on FM 102.9 KCTR, Cat Country. Winners will be notified by phone and winning names will be posted daily on the BALB website right here. Saturday and Sunday winners will be drawn and announced the following Monday. When the new winners are announced, we will be posting their name, ticket #, and the gun they have won right here on this page. So don’t forget to come back and check to see if you’re one of the lucky winners!

A representative from Billings American Legion Baseball will contact each winner within two weeks of their name being drawn.

Feb 3rd- Browning A-Bolt III Composite Stalker Blued (270 Win): Heather Greeno, #3794

Feb 4th - Remington 700 SPS Stainless/Composite (270 Win): Mike Degenhart, #3376

Feb 5th -

Feb 6th -

Feb 7th -

Feb 8th -

Feb 9th -

Feb 10th -

Feb 11th -

Feb 12th -

Feb 13th -

Feb 14th -

Feb 15th -

Feb 16th -

Feb 17th -

Feb 18th -

Feb 19th

Feb 20th -

Feb 21st -

Feb 22nd -

Feb 23rd -

Feb 24th -

Feb 25th -

Feb 26th -

Feb 27th -

Feb 28th -

Mar 1st -

Mar 2nd -

Mar 3rd -

Mar 4th -

Mar 5th -

Mar 6th -

Mar 7th -

Mar 8th -

Mar 9th -

Mar 10th -

Mar 11th -

Mar 12th -

Mar 13th -

Mar 14th -

Mar 15th -

Mar 16th -

Mar 17th -

Mar 18th -