5 Fun Facts About Montana’s Most Famous Irishman

With St. Paddy's Day approaching, we're thinking green. Green beer, green outfits, green cabbage, etc. We're also thinking about Montana's rich connection to Irish immigrants, many of whom came to work the mines, particularly in Butte.

Before the Copper Barons arrived, there was one Irish man who made his mark on early Montana history. His name is Thomas Francis Meagher (pronounced "Marr"), and this dudes life could easily be made into a period-piece movie.

Here are some fun facts about Meagher that you can share with your friends as you're tipping back Guinness and Jameson.

Credit Waterford Crystal Credit Waterford Crystal loading...

He was born in Waterford, Ireland.

Yes, the same town that became world famous for its renowned Waterford Crystal. Meagher was born in Waterford in 1823 into a wealthy family who made their money in the sea merchant trade.

Get our free mobile app

Credit Canva Credit Canva loading...

He was exiled to Tasmania for instigating a revolt.

Brittanica notes that Meagher and a fellow Irish co-conspirator tried to mount an ill-conceived insurrection against English rule. He was originally sentenced to death in 1847, but his punishment was reduced to life in prison in what is now Tasmania. Somehow, he escaped in 1852 and made his way to New York, leaving behind a pregnant wife.

Credit Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash Credit Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash loading...

He became a lawyer and newspaper editor.

New York was good to Thomas. He passed the bar exam in 1855 and was a noted speaker. He became a figurehead for the blossoming Irish population and was an editor for the Irish News.

Ghost Town in Cody, Wyoming Credit AlbertPego loading...

Meagher arrived in Montana in 1865.

After achieving a rank of brigadier general in the Civil War, Meagher was soon led to another calling: assisting with tamping down Indigenous skirmishes in the new Montana Territory.

President Andrew Jackson appointed Meagher as Secretary of the new territory, and he arrived in Bannock, MT, in 1865. He was then stationed at Fort Benton and was involved in various negotiations and battles with local tribes and protecting the Missouri River trade route.

Fort Benton, MT Fort Benton, MT loading...

He died mysteriously on July 1, 1867.

The excellent book The Bad Days of Montana - Untold Stories of the Big Sky State by Randi Samuelson-Brown provides a little insight into Meagher's death. That July night, around 10 pm, Meagher was set to receive a shipment of arms and ammunition at Fort Benton via steamboat.

Meagher reportedly fell overboard into the swift current and supposedly drowned in the Missouri. His body was never found. He died at age 43.

The Eye Popping Food Prices of 1860s Montana Do you think egg prices are bad now? Be glad you didn't live in 1860s Montana when the cost of essentials like sugar, flour, vegetables, and eggs was through the roof. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth