These 5 Jobs in Billings Are The Most Common Among the Workforce

I've worked many jobs throughout my life. From kitchens and retail stores to the front desk and shuttle service at a hotel, I think the wide variety of work really helped develop me as an adult. Some jobs in Billings are more popular than others, though. Here are the five jobs that, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, have the largest percentage of our workforce in the Magic City.

5. Construction & Extraction - 5.7% of Workers

The fifth most worked job in Billings is also one of the most grueling. However, I know many people in the construction business, and they absolutely love their jobs. So, it's no wonder it's so popular.

4. Transportation & Material Moving - 9% of Workers

Transportation and Material Movement is such a broad category for jobs and includes jobs such as bus drivers and truckers. With such a large amount of jobs, it makes sense that it's number four.

3. Food Preparation & Serving - 10.2% of Workers

Restaurant workers are in high demand in Billings right now, but it's still a popular job category because of the high amount of fast food and small businesses that serve food in the Magic City.

2. Sales - 11.5% of Workers

There are lots of sales jobs in Billings, that range from car sales to electronics and everything in between. Folks trained in sales should get excited about job opportunities in Billings.

1. Office & Administrative Support - 12.1% of Workers

This one actually surprised me the most. However, it makes sense. Corporate offices need to have some type of workers who can help organize finances, files, and even payroll. It's essential.

Do you work in any of these fields? How much do you like working in that job? And, would you recommend your job to others if an opening was there? Let us know on social media.

