It's a night of live music, local beer, great food, and giveaways to benefit The Breakfast Exchange Club Community Partners.

The 12th Annual Montana Brews and BBQ is set for Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 10 pm around the lake at MetraPark where D'tective will perform live, and you can enjoy 80 flavors of Montana brewed kegs.

20 of Billings' best food trucks will be on-site offering a wide variety of fare including BBQ and ethnic foods.

Parking and admission are free and make sure to get there early so you don't miss out on a limited supply of seasonal and event flavors.

Local beer, local food, local music, and great fun is what is expected at the 12th Annual Brews and BBQ at MetraPark, where it would take a 2,000-mile road trip to visit all the Montana breweries that will onsite at the event on July 16.

Giveaways at the event include Beer For A Year courtesy of Uberbrew, and you can speak with the brewmasters that created these award-winning beers.

Presale tickets are available now at Canyon Creek Brewing, Shipton's West, Shipton's Heights, and at the CPR (Cell Phone Repair) in the Heights.

Event glass and 10 beer tokens are only $20 if you get them before the event. $25 for glass and 10 tokens on the day of the event July 16.

