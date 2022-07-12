Kenny Chesney Performing in Bozeman: How Good Is He Live, Really?

Kenny Chesney in Bozeman, part 2.

I wanted to make sure that I was in my seat when the music started. I hadn't really known much about Carly Pearce or Old Dominion. And since I wasn't going to stand in a 45-minute beeline, it was an easy decision.

All three acts showed great personality. Pearce said that it wasn't very long ago that she was cleaning Airbnbs in Nashville for a living. And now she is the reigning CMA AND ACM female vocalist.

Every concert starts with the artists at low volume. And where I was sitting, I couldn't hear her voice very well until near the end of her set when she sang "I Hope You're Happy Now".

Both Pearce and Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey were handed fans phone and took selfies and videos with them. Which obviously thrilled those phone owners. Loved that.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Old Dominion has some great catchy, country radio-friendly songs. Of course they did those.

But then their set turned a little more "rock show". Their lead guitar player is awesome. His name is Brad Tursi. And he has written hits for other artists. He wrote the Keith Urban hit "Wild Hearts", and he sang lead when they did that one. Old Dominion was awesome.

Then the headliner Kenny Chesney came out. This, ladies and gentlemen, was where the rock concert started.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Your average country bands don't have lead guitar players; Kenny's does. And his drummer had two kick drums and he was hitting everything on that drum kit pretty freakin' hard. Combined with the bass, you could feel every beat hit your chest.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

I like all three acts better than I did before I saw this show. Two thumbs up.