For Cow Appreciation Day, Beef is For Dinner in Montana
Today is Cow Appreciation Day. It may not mean much to others around the country but for all of us in Montana, we all know how important it is.
As a rancher myself I understand the importance of the cattle industry to our economy and its contribution to our health. With more cows than people in our state, until last year, there isn't a place you can go without seeing a herd of cows. If you're new to the state let me educate you a little bit on cow life:
- A cow's gestation period is about the same as a woman's.
- A cow that has never had a calf before is a heifer.
- After their first calf, they are then a cow.
- A calf that is born female is a heifer calf.
- A calf that is born a male is a bull.
- After the bull is castrated (for those of you north of town that's de-nutted) it is then a steer which is finished out with feed and becomes meat that you find in your grocery store.
- It's the best there is.
- It's not put together in a factory or a test tube, it's like ice cream, homemade is the best.
Now there is plant-based meat and I always try to educate people that it's exactly what regular beef meat is... plant-based. Everything that goes into a cow is plant-based. Hay, grain, grass etc. all plant-based. So sink your teeth into a good quality piece of Montana beef and do your testbeds and your own state's economy a favor.
You won't regret it...
See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.