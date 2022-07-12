Today is Cow Appreciation Day. It may not mean much to others around the country but for all of us in Montana, we all know how important it is.

As a rancher myself I understand the importance of the cattle industry to our economy and its contribution to our health. With more cows than people in our state, until last year, there isn't a place you can go without seeing a herd of cows. If you're new to the state let me educate you a little bit on cow life:

A cow's gestation period is about the same as a woman's.

A cow that has never had a calf before is a heifer.

After their first calf, they are then a cow.

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

A calf that is born female is a heifer calf.

A calf that is born a male is a bull.

After the bull is castrated (for those of you north of town that's de-nutted) it is then a steer which is finished out with feed and becomes meat that you find in your grocery store.

It's the best there is.

It's not put together in a factory or a test tube, it's like ice cream, homemade is the best.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Mushaben Ranch Credit: Paul Mushaben,

Mushaben Ranch loading...

Now there is plant-based meat and I always try to educate people that it's exactly what regular beef meat is... plant-based. Everything that goes into a cow is plant-based. Hay, grain, grass etc. all plant-based. So sink your teeth into a good quality piece of Montana beef and do your testbeds and your own state's economy a favor.

You won't regret it...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

Want Ribs? 20 BBQ Restaurants in Montana To Help Your Hunger Montana's got great barbecue of every style, variety, and flavor. These BBQ restaurants will absolutely hit the spot - if you can try them all!