A Montana Brewery Is Giving Out Free Christmas Trees

Thanksgiving is this week, which means Christmas is right around the corner. By the end of this weekend, you'll likely see lights and decorations going up all over town. And hey, if you're putting up some lights, make sure to submit a photo and enter our Light Up Western Montana contest, you could win 500 bucks!

KPAX reports that the folks at Lolo Peak Brewery and Grill are working to help some people out this holiday season - and actually, this is something they've been doing for a few years now. Employees have been cutting down Christmas trees and putting them out by the brewery for people to take, totally free of charge.

If you can't afford to buy a Christmas tree or you're unable to go cut one down yourself, this is a terrific alternative option - and the brewery currently has about 200 trees for you to choose from. You don't even need to go inside and let anyone know you're taking it!

Getting Into The Christmas Spirit

Missoula is already getting into the Christmas spirit - Santa's already been making appearances at Cabela's and will soon be setting up shop in the Southgate Mall. The Parade of Lights is set to happen in downtown Missoula too, taking some cues from last year and changing things up a bit again.

Are you excited for Christmas this year? If you're going to be traveling for the first time in a while, here's a good list of things to keep in mind while you're on your holiday flight.

