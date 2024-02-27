97% Use Phones in School! Time for a Nationwide Ban?

It's time now and no excuses. Schools all around the country are realizing that they need to ban cell phones from school if they are ever to hope to get students' attention and raise performance levels. Teachers now even speak with one voice to ban them. According to Jocelyn Gecker, an education writer from AP, students were supposed to understand that they were not to be on them in class. Those days are gone.

Utah's governor, Spencer Cox, last month urged all schools to ban them. Florida already does it, and Oklahoma, Vermont, and Kansas have introduced phone-free school legislation. 77% of schools in the U.S. say they prohibit phones for non-academic purposes. Not good enough. You need a ban for 6 or 7 hours to give teachers the attention they need. 97% of kids are now using their phones during school hours.

At Delta High School in Utah, the Vice Principal said the ban has been so worth it. Students are more attentive and engaged; teachers aren't competing with phones, and here's the icing on the cake: students' test scores are now ABOVE the national average for the first time in years. Their next battle will be with smartwatches and earbuds, but this is a big win.

Folks, it's a no-brainer. Every school should be implementing this policy; the results are tangible almost immediately. Parents should demand it, and school boards should deliver it.

See you tomorrow at 5.