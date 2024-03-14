Parade, Pipes & Pubs: All About St. Patty’s

St. Patrick's Day: A holiday that I don't understand. To me, it's like New Year's Eve. It's a reason to have a party...but this one is better because there are no expectations that I have to stay up until midnight.

Here are some facts about the holiday that most people don't know.

St. Patrick wasn't born in Ireland. He was born in Britain. He was kidnapped when he was 16 by Irish raiders and sold as a slave. He would later return to Ireland as a Christian missionary.

The first St. Patrick's Day parade in the world was held in America. It was in 1601 in what became St. Augustine, Florida.

In Ireland, people ate ham and cabbage. But when they got to America, ham was too expensive, so they switched to the much cheaper corned beef.

The whole green beer thing mystifies me. I'd like one in the regular color, please.

The bagpipes and drums are great in parades. I'm not as big of a fan when they're in my bar. But most patrons seem to love them. I always get discouraged because they play traditional Irish tunes. I can never get the bagpipers to give me a little "Amazing Grace."

We talked about Irish Car Bombs this morning. There are also special Irish shots that have been concocted for this holiday. You can order a Shamrock Shooter, Irish Cowboy, Irish Frog, or even a Green With Envy shot.

I'm glad that they still do the parade every year and also how it's been built up to become an all-day event.

Happy St. Patrick's Day.