After 35 Years, You Really Get to Know a Guy: Mark’s Secret Talent

I wear many hats. I'm a dad, an uncle, a son, a best friend, a bad golfer, and a morning show co-host. Most of these you probably knew. But today I'm announcing my other position that most don't know about.

I'm a spokesman for Paul Mushaben.

I get tons of messages from people who are concerned about certain issues. These all start with "You need to show this to Paul". As his official spokesperson for over three decades, I can tell you exactly which ones he will care about or comment on.

The Breakfast Flakes

"Hey, do you think Paul will let me hunt out at his place?" Um. No. Anything else that I can help you with?

"Hey Mark, do you think that you could talk to Paul about you two emceeing a sheep shearing contest in Wyoming next Saturday?"

Hey. Great news. I can tell you what he's thinking without even calling him. And yes, I realize that there is a $25 talent fee, but I'm going to go ahead and say "pass" for both of us.

It's pretty comical actually. You spend 35 years in a little room at the top of Billings DoubleTree Hotel with somebody, you'll end up being able to read their mind, how they're feeling, and even what they will most likely order at any restaurant that you go to.

The Breakfast Flakes Billings MT

The Breakfast Flakes

A lot of my answers to questions that are meant for him that come through me are just things that I know that he wouldn't care for. But most are just things that he doesn't have time for.

But I will tell you that having this knowledge of him sure saves us a lot of time.

Any questions for the farmer? I'll be happy to answer them for you.