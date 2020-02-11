Aging in America Is Hard

After visiting my dad in Cincinnati over the weekend, it's so sad to see what happens to us when we reach the end of our time here. It's not right that people who have lived such wonderful and generous lives have to go through what they do. I don't know what the answers are but we should all realize that most of us will be there someday. It seems that the options are limited. It must seem now like a blink of an eye for my dad since he was discharged to now 76 six years later and 98. Hang in there dad, and in the words of General George Patton, "don't let the bastards get you down."