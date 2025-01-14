Montana’s Oldest Residents Shared Their Secrets to Long Life
When we were young and overheard our parents, grandparents, or other relatives grumbling about getting old, it didn't mean much. A child's brain simply doesn't register the passing of time the same as someone who is, let's say, in their 40s.
Kids also don't relate to the various aches and pains that seem to compound with age (seemingly overnight), nor can they imagine what it's like being 60, 80, or even 100 years old. "That's SO OLD!", they'll exclaim.
Montana has dozens of residents who have hit at least 100 years old.
As we nudge closer to midlife, then retirement, many of us seem to become more interested in those who live to a ripe old age. What are their secrets to longevity? How did they make it to their mid-90s and beyond?
In 2023, at the 54th annual Governor’s Conference on Aging, Montana officials recognized Montana residents who were at least 100 years old. Some of them may have died since this report, but two years ago, the age breakdown of Treasure State centenarians was:
- One 107-year-old
- One 106-year-old
- Two 105-year-olds
- Four 102-year-olds
- Six 101-year-olds
- Twenty-one 100-year olds
Most of the Montanans in the 100+ Club cited that the reason for their long lives was because they stayed healthy and active, while others credited their faith, and/or genetics.
Below are some of the more unique responses we discovered when the oldest people in Big Sky Country were asked the question, "What's your secret to a long life?"
Kathy Waters - 100
Work. Kathy credited staying busy with work as one of her reasons - because when she was working so much, there was "little time left over to get into trouble."
Edna Hamrell - 100
"Clean living" is Edna's secret.
Nelson Seeley - 102
Golf and basketball? Seeley was still playing golf and attending basketball games at Carrol College at the spry age of 98.
Peter Cladouhos - 100
Peter credited his longevity to enjoying music, nature, and "a whole lot of luck."
Louis Ventrell - 102
Old Louis bucked the trend of a healthy diet. He said his secret was a steady consumption of TV dinners!
Virginia Olson - 101
Wholesome garden foods and "Montana beef" gave Olson an extraordinarily long life.
Jessica Zemsky - 100
Jessica has been living the YOLO lifestyle since she was young, with a motto of "Every day is the best day of my life."
Myrtle Hould - 100
Early to bed, early to rise is Myrtle's secret to longevity.
Donna Maria Gonzalez Gandara - 107
Donna credited her eye-popping age of 107 as the result of her "positive and humble attitude, a strong faith in God, hard work, and having a big heart."
Leonard Odenbach - 100
No earth-shattering secret from ol' Leonard. He said simply, "My wife and hard work."
Reading through the biographies of Montana centenarians was fascinating to me. Hearing their stories of hardship, joy, military service, family, and work experience is a unique glimpse into the lives of our eldest residents.
