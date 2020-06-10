Alberta Bair Theater Season Postponed ‘Indefinitely’

The Alberta Bair Theater remodel continues to move forward in downtown Billings, but an announcement came today that the beginning of the 2020-2021 season will be delayed.

In an ABT press release, president of the Alberta Bair Theater board of directors Ron Yates said there were "simply too many safety, scheduling, and financial factors" for the theater to overcome before the season could start on time.

We have a terrific dedicated staff and a stunning newly-renovated theater in the heart of downtown Billings that will be completed on-time and on-budget later this summer. However, adhering to published re-opening guidelines for the health and safety of our users and the overall community, the theater is unable to re-open as originally planned in September 2020. -Ron Yates, Alberta Bair Theater, Board of Directors President

Many of the productions that had shows booked for the upcoming season at the Alberta Bair theater had already begun rescheduling their tour dates earlier this spring, according to ABT Executive Director Jan Dietrich. Dietrich also said that some of the international acts were having problems accessing Visas for travel to the United States.

Most of our performances are national or international touring companies traveling from outside the region through states with different protocols in place. We are monitoring the ability to re-open closely and will open as soon as we can. We hope to announce our season programming as soon as possible, ideally including a rescheduled opening night with Kristin Chenoweth, as previously announced. -Jan Dietrich, Executive Director of Alberta Bair Theater.

Alberta Bair theater programming director Jody Grant has been working hard to get many of the previously planned events rescheduled for 2021, according to the press release.