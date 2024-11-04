An Epic Party for the Breakfast Flakes Mexico Trip Winner

Thank you to everyone who came to Huntley Saturday night for the Breakfast Flakes Mexico trip giveaway party. The Rhoadside Event Center and Blue Cat Bar next door were at capacity throughout the evening, with many guests arriving long before the doors opened at 6 pm.

Credit Shari DeSaveur, TSM A Flakes Trip qualifying party at the Den earlier this fall. Credit Shari DeSaveur, TSM loading...

Weeks of qualifying parties were held around the area and on the radio.

Each fall, one lucky Cat Country listener and their guest have won the opportunity to join Mark and Paul on a sunny vacation - FOR FREE - typically in late January or early February. The trip returns to Akumal Mexico on January 20th this year.

The Blue Cat Bar in Huntley, MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Invitees at the Blue Cat Bar in Huntley, MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

The Blue Cat was where it was at.

Our setup team arrived around 5:30 to see a line already forming outside. Over 600 qualifiers were invited to the must-be-present-to-win party.

Rhoadside Event Center. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Rhoadside Event Center. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Huge thanks to the Rhoadside Event Center.

This venue and its team members do such a fantastic job. We couldn't do it without them.

Mark Wilson with Paul Mushaben in the back. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Wilson on deck, with Paul in the back. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

The Flakes love giving away this incredible prize each year.

The trip giveaway party has a bit of a family reunion vibe. Many of the attendees are former trip winners and qualifiers or have joined Mark and Paul on one or more of their vacations over the years.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Contestants were checked in upon arrival.

Townsquare Media staffers quickly processed 318 registered contestants who came out to win, then Mark and Paul began narrowing down the pool to 50 finalists.

Credit Canva Credit Canva loading...

"Better odds of winning this trip than Montanan Millionaire" - Paul Mushaben

The 1 in 318 chance of winning an all-inclusive trip for two made for an exciting night.

Credit Caden Bjornstad, TSM Credit Caden Bjornstad, TSM loading...

Party games could land you a spot in the finals.

Most qualifiers were selected at random from the big box of names in attendance, while others won a chance to get pulled on stage to play games. Above is an improvised round of Pictionary.

Credit Caden Bjornstad, TSM Credit Caden Bjornstad, TSM loading...

The frozen yam game was a hit.

Couples were called to the stage and challenged to slide a frozen yam up one pant leg and down the other of their partner. The first to do so became one of the 50 finalists.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Sort the Skittles.

The first person to sort all the yellow Skittle from the bag (and put the other colors back) scored a spot on the finalist panel.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Time to whittle them down.

Once the guys had their 50 finalists, the contestants were lined up at the front of the stage. One by one, numbered ping-pong balls were drawn from the bin, with the corresponding lanyard number being eliminated.

Get our free mobile app

Credit Michael Foth, TSM The remaining two finalists. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

And then there were two.

Tension mounted as two lucky finalists remained... #34 and #43.

2024 Flakes Trip winner Brian Schock and his wife Diane (L) 2024 Flakes Trip winner Brian Schock and his wife Diane (L) loading...

Congratulations to Brian Schock and his wife Diane.

It was a moment of pure celebration for Brian and his wife when they found out they'd be joining the Flakes this winter for a weeklong trip to the relaxing, all-inclusive, Akamal, Mexico resort.

The Schocks shared with us that they've been struggling with personal things this year, with Brian undergoing successful cancer treatment, and losing a close family member. This will be their first time visiting Mexico and we couldn't have asked for a more deserving couple to win this trip. There were literal tears of joy.

Mark and Paul reflected on the success of the Flakes party on Monday's show, describing it as the best event of the year. If you missed it, take a listen below.

The Sights You May Have Missed At Flakesgiving 2023 This year, the Flakes once again came together with the help of many loyal Cat Country listeners, to distribute 1,350 turkey meal boxes to the greater Billings area! If you got a Flakesgiving box, we hope you enjoy it. Otherwise, Happy Thanksgiving to all this week! Enjoy it with family, friends, and whomever you can. Gallery Credit: Josh Rath