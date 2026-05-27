We met an absolute doll of a dog today on Wet Nose Wednesday. Her name is Ann (full name, "Ann Chovie"), and this former stray is a two-year-old Red Heeler mix. Ann is ready for adoption now at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Ann would love to be your "furever" baby.

Derek Wulf, Human Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said Ann was perfectly behaved on the car ride to our studios, and she handles well on a leash. Miss Chovie also knows how to sit and lie down on command.

Ann is a medium-sized dog who weighs roughly 50 pounds. She has an attractive reddish coat with a fox-like tail that seems to never stop wagging. This pup is very friendly and would likely do great with respectful children and other dogs.

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YVAS said Ann would thrive in an active family surrounded by love, adventure, and affection.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt any pet at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for just $10.

The shelter currently has a lot of cats and dogs looking for loving homes. So they've extended their adoption special through the end of May. You can select ANY pet and bring them home for just $10.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or need workers fast, reach out to the employment pros at Advanced Employment to see how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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