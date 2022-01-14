Another Big Country Concert is Coming to Billings in 2022

Fans of country music are excited about the upcoming year in Billings with several big shows already on the schedule, including Dierks Bentley in February and Morgan Wallen in May at MetraPark.

Now we're announcing another big country act coming to the Magic City this fall.

Cat Country 102.9 welcomes Justin Moore and the 'Country On It' Tour featuring special guests Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr., and Sean Stemaly on September 15, 2022 at First Interstate Arena.

Tickets for Justin Moore's 'Country On It' Tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 am MDT with prices starting at under $30 per ticket.

Multi-PLATINUM hitmaker Justin Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, “With a Woman You Love,” the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th No. 1 hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” which is featured on his eight-track collection of tunes, ‘Straight Outta The Country’ (The Valory Music Co.). The Arkansas native’s extensive fanbase helped boost his fifth studio album, LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS, to the top of the charts upon its release. Lead track “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and follow up “Why We Drink” both peaked at No. 1 on both Mediabase and Billboard.

For TICKETS or to get more info about Justin Moore's concert in Billings, CLICK HERE.

We have your chance to WIN TICKETS for Justin Moore featuring Granger Smith in Billings on September 15, 2022:

