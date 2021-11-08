Beautiful Montana Celebrates A Birthday Today. I am Grateful

As we get older not many of us are excited to see birthdays come around. One birthday that I will forever be thankful for is Montana's. Today Nov 8th back in 1889 the most beautiful state in the country, as far as I'm concerned, was born. Every morning when I get up and can view the 7 different mountain ranges from my place I think about how much I love this place.

They tried in 1866 to become a state but it was denied by some real stupid people. It wasn't until the railroad reached here in 1881 that people started to realize what a special place this was. Even as far back as 1862 during the Homestead act, people did not give it the credit it deserved.

Not many people took advantage of the free 160 acres because it took more land than that here to make a living so it wasn't the most popular of places people were looking for. How times have changed, now everyone wants to move here and get a piece of God's country.

When I see my beautiful Snowies or even the great prairies or timbered hills that I own Its like falling in love all over again. My only regret is that I won't have another hundred years to enjoy and marvel at its splendor.

Happy birthday Montana here's hoping that many more generations can enjoy you as much as I have and I am forever grateful. One of the best quotes that I came up with to describe our state was this:

"If the British would have known about Montana during the Revolutionary war, They would have fought harder."

