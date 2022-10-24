Believe It or Not, Mark Isn’t Always a Lucky Winner in Montana

We kicked off our Carrie Underwood flyaway contest this morning. You just listen for codes and enter them on the app. Somebody is going to get to go to Tampa to see her, and also will win flights and hotel stays down there.

I don't enter a lot of contests because I'm just not one of those people that's "lucky". And we all know some folks who seem to win all the time. So, besides whatever the neighbor kids are selling, I tend not to win much.

My career winnings include a golf umbrella, a side of beef (that was too tough to eat), and a couple of baskets of hair care products. One of the best things that I ever won was a Big Mac a week for a year. I had made about an 85-foot putt in some tournament and that was the prize. And that particular point of my very career. That was an amazing thing to win.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Which kind of person are you when it comes to winning? Now, after working here for 35 years, I can list a few names of listeners who have been winning prizes from us since we first went on the air. They prove that if you listen, you can win.

And now it's easier than ever to play the contests because most of the radio station contests are run through the app. And that makes the playing field a little more even.

Get our free mobile app

I've seen a lot of ads on Facebook lately for tickets to see Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and a new C-8 Corvette. But the problem with a lot of these contests now is that in order to participate, you have to make some sort of donation. And I'm not a fan of that so I don't ever get in on those.

How about you? Are you lucky?

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.