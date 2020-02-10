Billings #1 for Most Mental Health Counselors in a New Study

A new study released by WalletHub is ranking the Healthiest and Unhealthiest cities in the country, using access to healthcare, local green space, food, and fitness as variables.

Out of 174 U.S. Metropolitan cities in the study, Billings ranked number 100 overall. The Magic City ranked higher for health care (#57), but ranked lower for fitness (#124).



Billings green space rank was #102. Cities gained points for their green space rank based on factors like:

acres of public park land

quality of parks

access to running trails

access to hiking trails

access to walking trails

Billings ranked #124 for fitness and was scored on variables including:

Fitness & Instruction Centers per capita

Average Cost of Fitness-Club Membership

Intramural Leagues per capita

Weight-Loss Centers per capita

Fitness Trainers & Aerobics Instructors per capita

According to the study, Billings is tied for number one in the country for Most Mental Health Counselors and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers per capita.

San Francisco was ranked the healthiest city in the study with an overall score of 73.99. The unhealthiest city in the study was Brownsville, Texas that received a score of 21.41. In comparison, Billings overall score was 44.30.

Other cities in our region that were ranked in study included Cheyenne (#123), Boise (#31), Denver (#7) and Fargo (#73).

To see the complete list of Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America, according to the WalletHub study, CLICK HERE.