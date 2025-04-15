Billings Craft Beer Week is Calling. What&#8217;s On Tap for 2025

Billings Craft Beer Week is Calling. What’s On Tap for 2025

Billings Craft Beer Week is May 11 - 17. Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva

It's all about the micro's this May in Billings.

Montana loves our craft beers. Every town bigger than a dot on a map seems to have a brewery, and our larger communities have several. Billings has nearly a dozen, and the Magic City is home to Montana's largest "brewery trail." Craft Beer Week is May 11-17, and it's a great time to explore our local breweries.

Data released from the Montana Brewers Association in 2017 noted some interesting facts.

  • Montana ranks 2nd in the US for breweries per capita.
  • Over 2,700 Montanans are employed in the brewery industry.
  • Montana brewers produced 188,449 barrels of beer in 2017. There are 248 pints in a barrel of beer. I'll do the math for you... That's over 46.7 million pints of beer. Wow.

Read More: Enjoy Great Beer and a Nice Stroll on MT's Largest Brewery Trail

Diamond X. Credit Google Maps
loading...

Celebrate Billings' beer scene with 2025 Craft Beer Week, May 11 -17.

Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber are pleased to present Craft Beer Week 2025, with several of our best breweries participating with special events and deals. The week kicks off on 5/11 with Mother's Day Brunch at Diamond X Beer Company.

Throughout Craft Beer Week 2025, participating brewers and businesses include 1889 Brewing Co., 1O5 Brewing, Thirsty Street Brewing, Art House Cinema & Pub, and more. See more details HERE. Participants can score a cool Brew Trail t-shirt by partaking in several digital punch card activities.

Thirsty Street Brewing. Credit Google Maps
loading...

Wrap up Billings Craft Beer Week with a beer run.

No, this isn't a "Get the keys, we need beer!" run; this is an actual fun run. The Last Best Beer Run is a course through downtown Billlings, with stops along the way for runners to chug a beer, before wrapping things up at Dehler Park with breakfast. You can register for the Last Best Beer Run & 5K HERE.

Cat Country 102.9 logo
Get our free mobile app

LIST: Montana's Best Supper Clubs

When you're looking for a more classic feel to your dinner, heading to one of Montana's supper clubs will do the trick. Even the smallest towns still have an abbreviated version of the historic supper club model.
Mangia, mangia!

Gallery Credit: mwolfe

Top 8 Best Things About Fairs In Montana

One of the best parts of summer is "Fair Season". It's a chance to get together with family and friends, have some of your favorite deep-fried cuisine, and check out everything on display. From livestock to blue-ribbon Huckleberry Jam, there's nothing like a Fair in Montana.

Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf

Filed Under: Billings Breweries, Featured, Montana Beer, Social Post
Categories: Billings News, Events, Local Interest, Montana News

More From Cat Country 102.9