It's all about the micro's this May in Billings.

Montana loves our craft beers. Every town bigger than a dot on a map seems to have a brewery, and our larger communities have several. Billings has nearly a dozen, and the Magic City is home to Montana's largest "brewery trail." Craft Beer Week is May 11-17, and it's a great time to explore our local breweries.

Data released from the Montana Brewers Association in 2017 noted some interesting facts.

Montana ranks 2nd in the US for breweries per capita.

Over 2,700 Montanans are employed in the brewery industry.

Montana brewers produced 188,449 barrels of beer in 2017. There are 248 pints in a barrel of beer. I'll do the math for you... That's over 46.7 million pints of beer. Wow.

Celebrate Billings' beer scene with 2025 Craft Beer Week, May 11 -17.

Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber are pleased to present Craft Beer Week 2025, with several of our best breweries participating with special events and deals. The week kicks off on 5/11 with Mother's Day Brunch at Diamond X Beer Company.

Throughout Craft Beer Week 2025, participating brewers and businesses include 1889 Brewing Co., 1O5 Brewing, Thirsty Street Brewing, Art House Cinema & Pub, and more. See more details HERE. Participants can score a cool Brew Trail t-shirt by partaking in several digital punch card activities.

Wrap up Billings Craft Beer Week with a beer run.

No, this isn't a "Get the keys, we need beer!" run; this is an actual fun run. The Last Best Beer Run is a course through downtown Billlings, with stops along the way for runners to chug a beer, before wrapping things up at Dehler Park with breakfast. You can register for the Last Best Beer Run & 5K HERE.

