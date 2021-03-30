Billings Ultimate List of Easter Egg Hunts

It will feel more like spring this Easter weekend in Billings, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-70's, which will make it perfect weather for an Easter Egg Hunt.

With many of these events being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, kids and parents alike are excited for some family fun this upcoming weekend.

Here's a list of Easter Egg Hunts that are currently planned around Billings:

Saturday, April 3, 2021:

SCHEELS Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: 10am to 1pm. This is a free event for kids ages 4-12, who must be accompanied by an adult. Bring baskets and a camera for photos with the Easter bunny, and more.

Shiloh United Methodist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt: 11am to 12:30pm. Everyone is invited to participate in this event on the church property at 1810 Shiloh Road. This activity is for toddlers to 5th graders, with the egg hunt divided by lawn markers. An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11am, 11:30, and Noon.

Connection Church Billings Easter Egg Hunt: 10:15am. Pre-school through 5th graders from the community are invited for this free Easter egg hunt, located at 5554 Grand Avenue, and the event is special needs friendly.

South Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 12pm. Hunt for toys candy, and other great prizes thanks to the South Side Neighborhood Task Force and neighborhood sponsors. All are welcome though this hunt is for ages 0-12 (includes a special needs area). They ask that everyone over 2 years old (with the exception of those with special needs) wear a mask.

Pioneer Park Easter Egg Hunt: 2pm The Auto Culture of Big Sky is teaming up with the park for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday afternoon inside Pioneer Park, located off of Grand Avenue at 301 Parkhill Drive, behind Billings Senior High School.

Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021:

The Rock Church (Laurel) Egg Hunts During Kids Church: 9am and 10:45am While parents attend church, kids will have a special Easter egg hunt during kids church, located at 820 W. 9th Street in Laurel. Brunch will also be served before both Easter Sunday services.

If you have information about an Easter egg hunt coming up in your community, email Johnny.Vincent@TownsquareMedia.com with all the details.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America